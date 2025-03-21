Harare City Council has introduced three new levies on residents, pushing the bills in the capital city up and further from the reach of ratepayers.

A low-density resident, despite already paying water charges, will now have to pay an additional US$3 for the newly introduced water levy, US$1.50 for emergency services, and US$1 for public lighting.

For high-density residents in areas such as Rugare and Kuwadzana, the extra charges include US$1 for the water levy, US$1 for emergency services, and US$1 for public lighting.

Commercial and industrial properties will see an additional 7,5 percent of their monthly water charge added to their bill, along with an extra US$2 for emergency services and US$1 for public lighting.

While city authorities argue that the fees are necessary to improve service delivery, many residents feel overburdened by these additional charges, given the already poor state of services.

Finance and Development Committee chair, Councillor Costa Mande, announced the new levies, saying: “The tariffs are stated in USD and payable in any currency of the resident’s choice.”

Clr Mande outlined the new levies as follows water levy (High-density US$1, low-density US$3, commercial 7, 5 percent of consumption), Emergency services levy (High-density US$1, low-density US$1, 50 and commercial/industrial US$2.)

For public lighting levy (high-density US$1, low-density US$1, commercial/industrial US$1.)

Updating residents on the new charges, Ward 16 Councillor Denford Ngadziore defended the move, arguing that without additional funding, Harare’s service delivery crisis would only worsen.

Clr Ngadziore said the emergency levy would be crucial, as the city currently has only two ambulances, far below the required 32, and just eight fire tenders, instead of the needed 25.

“The introduction of these levies is a critical step towards addressing the City of Harare’s infrastructure and service delivery challenges,” he said.

“By funding public lighting, water and sewer systems, and emergency services, the city aims to improve the quality of life for its residents, enhance public safety, and ensure sustainable development.”

However, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has criticised the local authority for continuously shifting financial burdens onto residents, particularly with the recent introduction of the new water levy.

CHRA director Rueben Akili expressed concern that fixed water charges, initially justified as necessary for infrastructure development, have been inconsistently applied over time.

“At one point, the fixed water charges were removed, but later, they were reintroduced. The local authority itself stated that these charges were meant to fund water infrastructure,” he said.

Akili raised alarm over the management of water-related funds, alleging that revenue collected for water services is often diverted to other departments instead of being reinvested into water infrastructure.

“The biggest problem is that water funds are not being used exclusively for water. Instead, they are channelled to other areas, which is why we have consistently called for the ring-fencing of the water account,” he said.

While acknowledging that some levies may have good intentions, Akili said past financial mismanagement by the local authority has led to scepticism.

“Given the local authority’s track record of resource mismanagement, there is now a perception that these charges are simply new ways to extract more money from residents,” he said.

Akili also criticised the city’s failure to consult residents before implementing financial policies.

“It’s unfortunate that decisions of this magnitude are made without public consultation. If the local authority is sincere, they must ensure that all funds collected for specific purposes are strictly used for those purposes,” he said.

“There is need for thorough scrutiny of these levies. Residents deserve clarity on what exactly they are paying for.”

Akili warned that without citizen participation and financial accountability, even well-intended policies risk losing credibility.

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) director Precious Shumba also called for the ring-fencing of the levies to ensure they are used strictly for their intended purposes.

“Enhance transparency and accountability in the handling of public funds. Involve the residents and other critical stakeholders in project execution, including procurement and prioritisation of areas to cover.

“Council projects have tended to prioritise wards led by councillors closer to the mayor or those who chair council committees, neglecting others led by reserved councillors,” he said.

Shumba urged the council to devolve the management of the funds to districts and regions to enhance citizen participation in decision-making and project prioritisation.

“Do not hold workshops to plan how to utilise the levies being introduced. Provide a specific breakdown of the key projects to be undertaken and where they will be implemented using the water infrastructure, emergency services, and public lighting levies.

“There must be a schedule of the key projects, listing the specifications and quantities of streetlights to be installed,” he said.

A Mbare resident, Mrs Evelyn Dumba, questioned the rationale behind the public lighting levy, highlighting that streetlights in many areas have not been working for years.

“We live in darkness every night, and crime is getting worse. What has the council been doing all this time? Now they want us to pay extra for something they should have fixed long ago,” she said.

Tawanda Mangwiro of Budiriro dismissed the water levy as unnecessary.

“We go for days without running water, and now they want to charge us more? Before introducing new levies, they should first ensure we actually get water in our taps,” he said.

