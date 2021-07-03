The City of Bulawayo has resolved to engage residents over the renaming of a road after President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The City’s residents recently approached the High Court seeking an interdict stopping the Local Government ministry from renaming some city streets after Mnangagwa.

The court granted the residents the interdict.

Meanwhile, as a result, Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni says council would engage residents on renaming streets in the spirit of decentralization and devolution.

Under Statutory Instrument (SI) 167 of 2020 issued by Local Government minister July Moyo, a number of streets in the country’s major cities and town like Bulawayo, Harare, Kwekwe, Mutare, Chipinge, Bindura, Cheguru and Gweru arre supposed to be renamed after Mnangagwa and heroes.

The country’s major towns and cities already have some streets named after various local and regional heroes.

Some of the heroes with streets named after them include, Robert Mugabe, Hebert Chitepo, Joshua Nkomo, Kenneth Kaunda, Samora Machel, Julius Nyerere, Kwame Nkuruma among others.

