City of Bulawayo reopens Egodini bus terminus after 8 years

Kombis have returned to Egodini terminus for the first time in eight years today, as the City of Bulawayo looks to decongest the Central Business District.

Contractors of Egodini Mall have completed the first phase of the project – the terminus and 400 vending bays.

Egodini Bus Terminus Project which has been subject to false starts is finally did so after the completion of the first phase comprising modern vending stalls and taxi bays.

The completion of the taxi rank, traders’ stalls and public ablution facilities is set to restore order and sanity in the City of Bulawayo.

“Phase 1A is now complete. It has 110 taxi bays and it will accommodate 400 informal traders,” said Terracotta Trading Private Limited director, Thulani Moyo said recently.

The vending stalls are said to have been designed in a model manner with storage and display facilities as well as solar backup.

On completion of phase one, Egodini project manager, Peter Wefelmeier said, “Each vendor will have the opportunity to store their staff overnight as opposed to carrying them home.

“We have a fully covered roof and lights throughout the entire facility. It’s a smart facility with solar backup.”

In line with health and sanitation standards, the facility includes water and over 40 ablution facilities.

He added, “To ensure the vendors operate in a safe place. We have built 40 toilets and we have made sure they have access to water.”

Egodini Terminus mainly service western suburbs, the likes of Cowdray Park, Nkulumane and Entumbane, helping ease congestion in the CBD.

Zwnews