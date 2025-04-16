The City of Bulawayo today hosted a consultative meeting at the Small City Hall to discuss the proposed formation of a dedicated water and sanitation utility.

The meeting was graced by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, Deputy Mayor Councillor E. Ndlovu, Councillors, and various stakeholders from the community.

Engineer Kwanele Sibanda, the Acting Director of Water and Sanitation gave a detailed presentation on the purpose of the proposed water and sanitation utility.

The envisioned entity will function independently as a 100% owned City of Bulawayo entity, with the sole focus of improving the delivery and management of water and sanitation services to the public in a more efficient and sustainable manner.

Speaking at the meeting Ncube urged residents and the City of Bulawayo to work together in enhancing service delivery, transparency, and accountability, while ensuring residents continue to have access to clean, reliable water.