The City of Bulawayo is introducing Siya Phambili, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) virtual presenter.

Siya Phambili will keep residents informed about council meetings, projects, and more.

Siya Phambili is a virtual presenter powered by AI, not a human being.

Currently, the AI is still learning and improving its proficiency in local languages.

AI technology allows computers and machines to simulate human intelligence and problem-solving tasks.

The ideal characteristic of artificial intelligence is its ability to rationalize and take action to achieve a specific goal.

Zwnews