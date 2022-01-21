Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says Chris Mutsvangwa should be investigated for he doesn’t mean well for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mliswa says Mutsvangwa harbours sinister motives and needs to be unmasked.

“People like Mutsvangwa need to be unmasked so that people know who is who.

“Even the influx of Chinese nationals is part of his plot to get funders for his political campaigns.

“It’s just that the CIO is sleeping on duty that is why they don’t have information on all this,” he says.

Mliswa points out that Mutsvangwa was unsettled by (Mliswa)’s meeting with Saviour Kasukuwere because he knows the later has files on him.

“Mutsvangwa is panicking about my meeting with Kasukuwere because he knows that at some point they worked together and he has files on him.

He further vowed to spill the beans when he returns from SA. “I will be home soon and will lay it all out,” said Mliswa.

