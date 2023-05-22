Political activist Freeman Chari says undee better circumstances, Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) would be spying on other countries & not on citizens.

He says, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces would be having only 10000 full time toi-toi soldiers and thousands of reserve engineers, medical staff, rescuers etc deployed to work in communities & companies.

“Folks don’t know that CIA doesn’t have law enforcement, subpoena or internal security functions. They are for foreign Intel & ops.

“Those functions are for FBI and other bureaus. CIO shld not spy on our Zim citizens.

“Kungoti Biden imboko wotoona kabadge keCIA zvoita izvozvo?

“If we disband CIO today, the country will stop functioning.

“There will be mass starvation and multiple invasions by foreign powers,” he says.

Meanwhile, the country’s security agents, particularly the CIO has reportedly been accused of spying on citizens.

At some, point people could allegedly not openly criticise the President, or else they risk being taken away by CIO operatives.