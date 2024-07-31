The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says three pro-democracy campaigners have been removed from a plane at Robert Mugabe International Airport and their whereabouts are yet to be established.

“We are greatly concerned about the whereabouts of pro-democracy campaigner @namataik & 2 other people, who reached out to us, after they were removed from a plane at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

“We are trying to ascertain their whereabouts & what is happening to them,” said ZLHR.

It is suspected that they have been taken off the plane by State agents.

Commenting on the subject, renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said it could be the work of State Security:

“Zimbabwean government secret service officers dragged three pro-democracy activists from a plane this afternoon at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

“The pictures below were taken by a passenger who was on the plane as the activists were being led away from the plane.

“The three pro-democracy campaigners are Robson Chere, the Secretary General of a local teachers’ trade union; Samuel Gwenzi, a local government councillor for Harare’s Ward 5; and Vusumuzi Moyo and Namatai Kwekweza.

“They join 78 other pro-democracy activists who were arrested and jailed on June 16.

“Seventy-four of them are still in jail as anyone perceived to have the potential to mobilise citizens during the SADC summit which kicks off on the 17th of August is being arrested.

“The four were flying from Harare to Victoria Falls where they were supposed to attend a civil society conference with participants from all over Africa.

“Their phones have been taken away!

“Zimbabwe is being run by a criminal cabal that abuses public office by arresting anyone who fights against its corrupt rule!

“Please RETWEET for their own safety.”