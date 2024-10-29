HARARE – Two presidential guard and three Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers are in soup for allegedly extorting US$2,000 from a Chinese miner who later sent the bribe money to the group at the Zimbabwe House.

The suspects are Chamunorwa Victor Chinorwiwa, 32, Hilary Maravanyika, 28, Tawanda Ngoshi, 39, Samuel Zvishamiso Simbabure and Respect Zuva, age not given.

Simbabure and Zuva appeared in court last week while their accomplices appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on a later date.

The five will be back in court Tuesday for ruling on their application challenging placement on remand.

They are also facing robbery charges.

According to the State, on 19 October 2024 around midday, the group connived and proceeded to Murodzi mining claim in Mazowe.

It is alleged that the group identified itself as members of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who were on duty.

They ordered the minor Enjie Zhang and his 25 workers to gather and sit down in one place.

“Accused person one (Simbabure) and his accomplices ordered the complainant and the gathered mine workers to remain still as he would proceed to shoot them if they attempted to flee whilst showing a pistol which was placed on his waist.

“The accused persons ordered the complainant and his fellow Chinese nationals who were present, Jinliang Xue, Hang Hainglin and Shan Dong Zhou to produce their identity documents, mining certificates and work permits.

“Complainant and his Chinese counterparts produced their identity documents but failed to produce the mining certificates and work permits which they stated were in the custody of the company general manager, one identified as Hu, who was in Harare.

“The accused persons accused the complainant and his fellow workers for conducting illegal mining operations in the area and demanded US$2,000 cash from the Chinese nationals so that they could release them.

“They ordered the complainant to contact Hu so that she could bring the needed bribe money and the complainant complied,” prosecutors say.

The court heard that Simbabure spoke to Hu over the complainant’s phone to deliver the bribe money to Ngoshi.

It is further alleged that Hu in turn contacted the informant Godfrey Zambuko employed by Holden Field Investments who was in Harare directing him to proceed to Zimbabwe House and surrender the US$2,000 bribe money to Ngoshi.

“Informant indeed proceeded to Zimbabwe House where he gave the US$2,000 bribe money to Ngoshi who is currently at large,” it is alleged.

Prosecutors also said that one Chinese national Hang Hainglin who had managed to escape from the mining site proceeded to a nearby mining site also owned by Holden Fields investments where he was given US$1,000 by another Chinese national so he could go and give it to the accused persons in exchange of their freedom.

“Kelvinator Don Paricha, employed as a Chinese company interpreter, went to the accused persons and gave them US$800 which resulted in the release of the complainant and the other mine workers. The accused persons then drove off in their getaway motor vehicle.

“On 21 October 2024, accused (Simbabure), using his cell phone called the informant Godfrey Zambuko inviting him to come to Zimbabwe House where he sought to discuss with him the need for the payment of an additional bribe money.

“On 22 October 2024, the informant then advised Isheanesu Kufakunesu from the President’s Department about the issue and the two went to Zimbabwe House where they met accused one and two leading to their arrest. Upon arrest the two accused persons implicated four accomplices who are still at large,” the court heard.

Zimlive