File photo: Bulawayo High Court

A Bulawayo based Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), operative, Patrick Badza is expected to appear in court on Wednesady for allegedly demanding a US$9 000 bribe from a Chinese business person.

The intelligence officer was arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on recently for reportedly requesting for the bribe money from a Chinese business person who sought to have work permits processed for his workers at Diamond Cement, Zim Morning Post reported.

Meanwhile, ZACC has arrested 3 Zvishavane Town Council officials, Town Secretary Tinoda Mukutu, Housing Director Nhlanhla Ngwenya and Town Engineer Dominic Mapwashike (44) for allegedly flouting tender procedures.

It is reported that they awarded the same contract twice to a company that had failed to fulfill the terms of the first contract.

The anti graft body, Africa Leadership and Management Academy, ALMA have embarked on a nationwide survey of public perceptions on corruption in both the public and private sectors.

ZACC says this survey will result in a home grown corruption perception index and report on perceptions of corruption by sector.