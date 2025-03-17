The Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has said that the people in Zimbabwe are happy with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s rule.

Adding that it is Zimbabweans living abroad, who contributed remittances which reached $1.9 billion in 2024, who are making noise about protests with LITTLE IMPACT.

According to a statement posted on X by Majaira Jairosi, the CIO has been monitoring Zimbabweans’ online activities and responses to calls for the protests, but noted that no greater impact has been caused.