Renowned political commentator Majaira Jairosi has made sensational claims that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa may cancel his trip to Brazil for the forthcoming COP30 Summit.

Jairosi says recently the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) boss Fulton Mangwanya warned Mnangagwa about his intended visit to Brazil for the COP30 summit in next few weeks, given the volatile political atmosphere in Zimbabwe.

Posting on his X handle, Jairosi said in all his previous foreign visits ED has left a parallel system in place to handle issues.

Speaking, on the recent attacks on Presidential spokesperson George Charamba by Temba Mliswa, Jairosi said Mnangagwa views him as treacherous.

“When Mnangagwa fired @Jamwanda2 then reappointed him as deputy chief secretary at-large in the OPC, I didn’t understand why.

“ED travels internationally with Charamba because he knows it is a risk business to leave him behind – keep your enemy closer. He sees him as treacherous,” he said.

He also hinted on the danger posed by vice president Constantino Chiwenga to his boss calling him a high voltage live wire.

“Gen Chiwenga is a 1150 kV live wire, & after his moving speech at their Mutare conference, Im reliably told Mnangagwa has called for a meeting at his Borrowdale residence to deliberate on risk that Resolution 1 carries. On Sunday the Midlands cabal is also meeting in Kwekwe,” he said.