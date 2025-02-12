Former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei says the country’s security apparatus has advised President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to step down to avoid humiliation.

Through one of his X handles, International Cables Network, Maswerasei who is a former military intelligence officer says

Zimbabwe Exclusive 🇿🇼 | Category 1 security detail at hand is that the deep state and security apparatus have now formally advised Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign peacefully and avoid the public humiliation that would come with any attempted resistance, a development that shook him to the core.

Mnangagwa has since communicated the message to his family and his closest allies who have been the loudest in pushing for constitutional amendment to enable him to be in power up to 2033.

His sons are understood to be now preparing to leave Zimbabwe before his exit.

The latest developments triggered by pressers by the respected Geza-led contingent of senior war veterans have rattled the entire dynasty cabal whose prepaid lapdogs and functionaries have started going quiet.

With reality kicking-in – and fast – many ZANU PF senior members are reported to be now stampeding for accommodation in the Chiwenga faction.

Led by Geza, war veterans and deep state power brokers are now waiting for feedback on when Mnangagwa will be tendering his resignation.

Failure to comply with the directive will lead to an altimatum being given, which will then be followed by the opening of mass protests floodgates on the streets.