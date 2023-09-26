A police detective is now facing arrest and corruption charges after investigators uncovered evidence suggesting her involvement in communication with suspects linked to a bank robbery case.

Detective Constable Sinikiwe Ndlovu, aged 38, stands accused of receiving a Honda Fit vehicle from individuals accused of stealing US$270,000 and R2.2 million from a Nedbank branch in Bulawayo on August 28.

Detective’s Arrest and Corruption Charges

Ndlovu, who serves in the CID Stores and Business division at Bulawayo Central Police Station, made a court appearance on Thursday, facing charges related to obstructing or defeating the course of justice.

She was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 20, by the CID Police Anti-Corruption Unit.

Bank Robbery Investigation:Information on the bank robbery case, including the suspects involved and the discovery of the crime

According to prosecutors, Ndlovu maintained communication with at least two of the nine suspects involved in the bank robbery that took place at 61 Plumtree Road in Belmont. This communication spanned before, during, and after the robbery.

The incident occurred when the bank closed for the weekend on Saturday, August 26, and staff discovered the robbery on Monday, August 28, as a back door had been vandalized and left open.

CID detectives, following leads, apprehended two suspects: Lovemore Gambiza, aged 45, of Emganwini, and Elias Mudenda, aged 46, of Cowdray Park. These two suspects implicated seven others who remain at large, including individuals named Agrippa Mloyi, Dingilizwe Mloyi, Nqobile Mloyi, Sipho Tshuma, George, SamaMo, and Bhekani Mlilo.

Further investigation into the call histories of the fugitive suspects revealed that Ndlovu had been in contact with Agrippa Mloyi and Mlilo.

Additionally, it was discovered that Agrippa Mloyi and Mlilo had previously been convicted of robbery on April 5, 2016, but were released on bail pending appeal. Unfortunately, their appeal was dismissed by the High Court on June 18, 2018, and they failed to surrender themselves to the police to serve their sentences.

Evidence of Communication: Evidence of communication between Ndlovu and the robbery suspects, as well as her alleged receipt of a vehicle from one of the suspects

Investigators also determined that Ndlovu conversed with Mloyi on August 24 at 9:03 PM, and again on August 28 at 6:42 PM. Moreover, she was found to have spoken with Mlilo on August 26 at 6:56 PM and on August 28 at 10:57 AM, with another conversation occurring at 12:18 PM on the same day.

Prosecutors allege that Ndlovu later received a Honda Fit vehicle from Agrippa Mloyi. While she claimed to have purchased the vehicle for US$4,700 and registered it under the name of Fadzai Mapako, she was unable to produce an agreement of sale. Ndlovu informed the police that she had known Mloyi for some time, stating that they were once neighbors in the Nketa suburb.