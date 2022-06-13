The Chief Director Strategic Communications, Presidential Communications, Office of the President and Cabinet, Zimbabwe, Anywhere Mutambudzi says churches in Zimbabwe has endorsed ZANU PF.

Mutambudzi says the country’s major churches the likes of Emmanuel Makandiwa, Hubert Angel, Wimbo, and Ezekiel Guti’s churches all believe in ZANU PF as the right party to rule Zimbabwe.

“Vekwa Makandiwa, kwaAngel, Mutendi, kwaWimbo, kwaGuti kwa Mwazha and many more vanoti Party ine direction and should be given space to rule is ZANU PF. Batai mazwi, says the Rtd Army General.

His sentiments comes few days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa attended a church service led by Paul Mwazha.

Mnangagwa was offered a chair to sit on, but rejected it and sat on the floor barefooted like other church members.

Meanwhile, Mutambudzi echoes President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s nyika inovakwa ne vene vayo matra.

He calls on Zimbabweans to work hard and develop their country.

Zwnews