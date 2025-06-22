Police in Kwekwe arrested a self proclaimed prophet, Charity Mafirowanda (46) and eight congregates, Talent Khumalo (42), Bongani Paraffin (33), Admire Makota (23), Ronald Mandiedza (24), Margret Zireba (21) , Lyton Ndlovu (19), Arnold Mashiri (23) and Pauline Banda (33) in connection with a case of murder in which Micky Chuma (54) died on 18/06/25 at a church shrine in Mbizo.

The suspects allegedly administered a concoction to the victim in an attempt to exorcise evil spirits, resulting in the victim’s death.

After the victim’s death, the suspects allegedly carried the body from the shrine to the victim’s residence, where they placed it on the bed before covering it with blankets, in attempt to conceal the crime.

In other news, police in Mvurwi have arrested Reason Shadrecka (36) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Abedine Farm Compound on 21/06/25.

The suspect teamed up with, Biggie Nduzani, who is on the run, and assaulted the victim, Allen Shambare (19) with wooden logs and a stone all over the body after an argument over a plate of sadza.

The victim died on the spot.

