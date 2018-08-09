Church invades Kadoma Brothel

By Samson Muchirahondo

A Kadoma Church as defied all Christian ethics by using a brothel as their place of worship, ZW News can exclusively reveal.

Harvest House International Ministries, for two months now has been conveniently using Specks Hotel as their place of worship.

Specks Hotel is well-known in the City of Gold as a haven for commercial sex workers who flock in from Kwekwe, karoi, Sanyati, and Muzvezve seeking greener pastures for transactional sex.

In an interview, Harvest House International Kadoma Denomination Pastor, Mr Obidiah Shumba confirmed that they were using Specks Hotel as a venue for their Sunday services but however said there was nothing odd about using the haven of debauchery as a place of worship.

“I see nothing wrong with using Specks Hotel as a church. Yes you may say the place is a centre of prostitution but the lord did not come for the righteous but for sinners so that they may find hope and redemption in Christ.

Pastor Shumba also made it clear that Specks Hotel is a mere building and its use by ladies of the night does not affect the church and its congregants

“Specks is just a building and the evil use of a building does not affect our church , the role of the Christian community is to bring light to the dark parts of the society”, he said

Meanwhile a religious commentator Reverend Pastor Wilson Murefu said it was uncouth for Christians to use unholy areas as places of worship.

“Jesus Christ was once angered with those who had made the Jewish temple a vending site and he had to forcibly chase them away. If Jesus chased away vendors to keep the temple Holy then who are we to use a brothel as a Church, the house of the lord should be kept sacred and holy hence using an unclean area as a place of worship is grave religious mistake,” said Rev Murefu.