Another ZANU PF faction reportedly led by war veteran Chris Mutsvangwa is in the making, reports allege.

Mutsvangwa lost the war vet chairman post however he has not thrown the towel into the ring yet.

According to Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association citing internal sources, Mutsvangwa is working around ZANU PF structures which are critical in choosing the next party leader.

It is believed that a number of old guards are likely to lose posts during the restructuring process.

Politics is dynamic, but ZANU-PF, strongly believes opposition is dead & buried.

Therefore change can only come from within

ZANU PF which is gearing up for a massive restructuring process.

Cell verification is done and new blood is coming in.

Former minister of foreign affairs Walter Mzembi at one time warned that ZANU PF needs self renewal to survive the changing political terrain.

Mzembi said it was critical for the party to embrace new and young blood so that it doesn’t die with the old guard who are now past their sell by date.

Zwnews