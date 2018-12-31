Cholera patient escapes from hospital, returns to village

A male cholera patient recently escaped from Chiredzi General Hospital and took his medication with him, TellZim News has learnt.

A source who spoke to TellZim News said nurses were shocked to find the patient’s bed empty when he had not yet been formally discharged.

The source said three other patients were still admitted at the hospital following a cholera outbreak which was first reported some two weeks ago.

“One of our cholera patients escaped from the hospital and he took away all the drugs. Currently we still have some three female cholera patients at the hospital who are recuperating well and they are all from Triangle,” said a source.

The source said the patient came from Village 11B, Monyoroka in Triangle.

