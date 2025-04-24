Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Minnie Baloyi has become a center of attraction for Zimbabweans on social media.

She has since became a darling for many, through her humbleness and soft responses in the way she interact with her followers.

On one notable instance, Baloyi posted the picture of VP Chiwenga holding a baby after a church service and captioned it with the following statement:

“VP Chiwenga interacts with a young congregant yesterday after church.

“Well the young congregant is too confident of their age. The way he/ she looks direct into the VP’s eyes…Hmmmm.

In response a number of her followers thanked her for being so caring and loving.

Sandra Golombe said: “Haaa I love you maiVP, the way VP is into people murikuvagonera he seems to be more open and very happy…

She responded with hearts imoji.

Another follower posted, Revai Hlanganiso:

“I have no right word for you, VP married the right woman. A man can change for the person he loves. You have shown me the other side of him. He is a sweet soul well done Ntombazana.”

Minnie responded by tagging her name.

Another follower Pamamonya Ipapo posted

“With due respect Minnie. Can I get some notes on how to make a lion I live with soft.”

Minnie advised her to be loving and friendly.

“Love the lion, support it and be friends with it.”

Alisa Samboko chipped in:

“Minnie you summarized it all in one sentence. Love concurs everything.”

Nonhlahla Ndebele said:

“Minnie Baloyi this is so beautiful. I am inspired by you and proud to be a Majoda alumni.”