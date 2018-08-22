Chiwenga’s ultimate ambition in removing Mugabe was to take his seat: Report

VP Constantino Chiwenga is allegedly causing divisions and instability in Zimbabwe government and the country’s military ranks, foreign news agencies have reported.

During a crisis indaba held in Harare just after elections, Chiwenga had to remind ED Mnangagwa that it was he who had installed the president in power after last year’s coup against Robert Mugabe during a heated argument in the offices of President ED over who was in charge of national security, two people with direct knowledge of the meeting said.

Details obtained by Reuters about the post-election rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga paint the clearest picture yet of a power struggle that could define Zimbabwe’s future.

As a result, Western governments and big business fear Zimbabwe may not fulfil its economic potential, putting at risk billions of dollars in aid and foreign investment.

Mnangagwa, the 75-year-old Mugabe ally who replaced his old friend, was declared the winner by the ZEC on Aug. 2, but the leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Nelson Chamisa, 40, is challenging the result in the constitutional court this week.

Analysts say the court is unlikely to overturn the result.

As tension mounted the day after elections, Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, and defence forces chief Philip Sibanda held crisis talks in the presidency offices in Harare, according to the two sources, one from the military and another from ZANU-PF. Several other senior officials were present, they said.

Chiwenga, 61, said that since he held the defence portfolio he should manage security at opposition demonstrations expected the following day, the sources said.

Mnangagwa and Sibanda wanted any protests to be handled by the police.

“Chiwenga was unhappy. He said the election had been badly managed and stability needed to be restored. It got heated,” said the military source.

“Chiwenga said no one should forget who got rid of Mugabe.”

Charamba, who speaks for the president and vice-president, declined to comment further. Chiwenga did not answer a call to his phone. An army spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A day after the meeting, as riot police tried to disperse protesters in Harare, military armoured vehicles unexpectedly rolled onto the streets. Soldiers fired live rounds and beat opposition supporters. Six were killed.

Chiwenga’s presidential ambition

Many analysts and diplomats in Harare believe Chiwenga’s ultimate ambition in removing Mugabe was to take his seat but he handed power to Mnangagwa to give the military intervention the veil of legitimacy.

“Chiwenga should not be underestimated. He will dig in,” said Alex Magaisa, a London-based political analyst.

“If Mnangagwa survives the court challenge, I still do not expect him to finish his term. I expect Chiwenga to take over before the next election.”

The acrimony between the Mnangagwa and Chiwenga factions has intensified due to the failure to achieve the smooth election Mnangagwa promised, security sources say.

“They are operating parallel governments,” Magaisa said.

The split between Chiwenga and Mnangagwa is making it difficult for investors, who say they don’t know who to talk to. Many deals have fallen apart.

Chiwenga, who has close ties with Russia and China, is struggling to rebrand himself as a statesman rather than a soldier. He met officials from Britain and the European Union last week to discuss national security but made a poor impression, a source who was in the meeting said.

When diplomats raised concerns about human rights abuses and the violence on Aug. 1, Chiwenga dismissed it as “fake news” and told them not to interfere, the source said. Reuters