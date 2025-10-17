Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has refused to tone on his attacks against fatcats ‘Zviganandas’ warning them while delivering a speech at the ongoing ZANU PF conference in Mutare.

He warned that the vision 2030 should be understood in the true sense of national development to benefit the current and future generations.

Chiwenga said the national cake should be enjoyed by all Zimbabweans as opposed to the selected or connected few.

Apparently, officiating at the same conference President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa warned that the country is not ruled via social media.

“Nyika ino haitongwi paSocial Media. Hayisi yekutamba nayo; yakatengwa neropa rerusununguko, ropa revana veZimbabwe vakarara kumasango. Pasi nenhubu. Under my leadership, ZANU PF will remain vigilant and not waiver in safeguarding, defending and promoting our unity, peace, democracy, Independence and sovereignty.

“We shall never betray the fallen heroes and heroines, sons and daughters of the soil, who paid for the Zimbabwe we now enjoy, with their dear lives. seZANU PF hatikanganwe Ticharamba tichichengetedza nhaka yedu,” he said.

Key takeaways: “Grassroots empowerment initiatives are ongoing, under the auspices of the Leagues of the Party. In all the programmes undertaken in the period under review, no one and no place is being left behind. As a Liberation Movement, the Party has remained engaged with progressive parties in the region and beyond.

“We are doing our part towards promoting the values of Pan-Africanism, unity, justice, peace, security and sustainable development for all, particularly, for us in the Global South.” – President Mnangagwa

Kure kwemeso, nzeve dzinonzwa”. All structures are directed to expose and reject perpetrators of tribalism and regionalism, among other narratives that divide the Party.

“Corruption, corruption, corruption, of any kind, has no place among the rank and file of the Party membership and indeed, in our country. It is cancerous to the ongoing national development agenda.

“You will all recall that in 2018, in my address to the 17th National People’s Conference at Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province, I pronounced that and I quote; “To achieve the modern, prosperous society we envision to become, we must cleanse ourselves from the retrogressive tendencies such as corruption, self-centeredness, economic sabotage, indiscipline and immorality, among other ills.

“The Party should never be a haven for any of these vices. We must be honest, hardworking, transparent, disciplined and selfless in all our activities.

“These are values and the national ethos which must be engrained in us, to bequeath to future generations”. That position still holds. It remains the correct Party line.

“Excesses, wanton acts of commission and omission for corrupt ends, risk alienating the Party from the masses and must be expunged from our body politik. – President Mnangagwa.

“Agriculture production and productivity, is our reliable and consistent path to self-reliance. Higher agriculture productivity should now translate to expansion of our agro-industries. Conference is called upon to guide our structures and the nation at large, to ensure that our agriculture is market driven, not only to feed ourselves but particularly, for export destinations.

“The aim is to also see better health and nutrition, especially for our children and improved household incomes, as a result of the successes in the agriculture sector. The Party has a duty to plan and direct our Government in a manner that realises these aspirations.

“Preparations for the 2025/2026 summer cropping season have already begun. Inputs are being dispatched across the country. I congratulate the Party for mobilising farmers towards climate proofing our agriculture.” – President Mnangagwa

“The ZANU PF-led Government, under my leadership, is championing an undeniable economic revolution with a firm GDP growth trajectory. The impacts of our policies are reaching all districts, wards and villages. Vanoona ngatiwonei, vanonzwa tinzwisise. No amount of falsehoods by detractors will ever conceal the true and positive story of Zimbabwe.” – President Mnangagwa.

“We, take the opportunity of this Conference, to draw inspiration from the province’s resistance against colonialism, oppression and settler domination. The heroic acts of Chief Rekayi Tangwena and Chief Makoni; the astuteness of the late National Hero and ZANU Chairman, Cde Herbert Wiltshire Chitepo, along with many other National Heroes such as Cde Ndabaningi Sithole, all provide motivation and lessons on nation as well as Party building. Kuno ndiko kwakabvazve magamba anoti Comrades, Maurice Nyagumbo, Edgar Tekere, Kumbirayi Kangai, William Ndangana, Zororo Duri and Ellen Gwaradzimba, among others. Memories of the many battles fought in this Province, including the Mavonde battle, solidify our obligation to protect the Party’s founding ideology.” – President Mnangagwa.

“Vision 2030 is fast approaching, accordingly, Party strategies and programmes should be ready to lead an empowered upper middle income society. The ZANU PF Constitution and correct Party line should be engrained in the hearts and minds of our people. This will guide the Party, throughout any periods of modernisation and transformation.

“Individually and collectively, through actions, speech and conduct, every cadre of the Party has a duty to guarantee the dominance and popularity of ZANU PF. Conference is called upon to put in place the requisite building blocks to fortify this fundamental thrust.” – President Mnangagwa

“It is pleasing that all structures of ZANU PF have shown leadership in every area of our society; from building stronger families, fighting drug and substance abuse, right across to productivity, industrialisation as well as modernisation of the economy.

“Our colossal mass Party, is indeed the engine-room of national development, a responsibility which we do not take lightly. The collective wisdom of this National People’s Conference must be harnessed to proffer innovative programmes to accelerate the ongoing development processes. In marching forward, the DNA of ZANU PF will never change and must never be tampered with.

“The Party, must not shy away from continually adapting and responding to the requirements of the changing times. These new realities include urbanisation, increased ICT usage and a highly mobile, educated and empowered people.” – President Mnangagwa.

The Conference, theme; ‘Attainment of Vision 2030, through Economic Empowerment and Value Addition’ is timely. It avails us the chance to refine and re-focus our ongoing people-centred revolution to develop, modernise and industrialise Zimbabwe, for the shared prosperity of all communities in our great country.

In keeping with the long held traditions and the internal democratic culture of our Party, I invite Conference to engage in factual, frank and constructive discussions. As we debate, let us respect each other’s divergent views.

The upcoming implementation cycle of the National Development Strategy 2 and the Harmonised General Elections remains of utmost importance. The Party’s machinery should never rest but remain well-oiled to serve the people and advance the development of our motherland, Zimbabwe. – President Mnangagwa.