Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has strongly spoken against some people who referred to him as President, at the time when he was on acting capacity.

Chiwenga said this at President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s interface with Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

Apparently one such person who referred to Chiwenga as President is renowned political commentator Majaira Jairosi.

“Be reminded that the President is the only one elected by the whole nation as a constituency,” warned Chiwenga.

Jairosi apologized to Chiwenga for his utterances:

“I apologise to VP Chiwenga for referring to him as “President Chiwenga” when he was acting as President.

“Stone-hearted Mnangagwa who is known for not forgiving has forced him to make a statement to the effect that him, ED, is the only one elected. Elected by who?”

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has urged all Zimbabweans to work together as one unit and avoid being divided.

“Organisations and elements that tend to advance clandestine agendas should be resisted.

“I call upon Provincial structures to shun and expose any machinations and underhand activities that seek to reverse the progress we have achieved as the Second Republic,” he said.

Mnangagwa added that turf wars should be dismantled.

“The ‘business-as-usual approach’ and narrow turf wars should be decisively dismantled.

“Unity of purpose, dedication and innovation, coupled with efficient coordination in the implementation of Government policies, programmes and projects, are indeed critical building blocks,” he said.

