Renowned UK-based Zimbabwean political commentator Brighton Mutebuka has called on vice president Constantino Chiwenga to respond to allegations made against him by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Temba Mliswa.

Mutebuka says it is in the public’s interest that Chiwenga addresses the issues raised by both Mnangagwa and Mliswa.

We have to put the caveat that it is alleged that Temba Mliswa is a hired mercenary in this situation 1st before proceeding.

This means that we have to take what he says with a pinch of salt.

Once that’s done, we have to peel the onions & objectively assess whether or not his allegations are well founded despite his compromised position.

We also have to accept that Chiwenga is entitled to a right of reply so that his account can also be taken into account.

At present, perhaps as a political strategy, he has chosen not to address these allegations, some of which were also made in Ziyambi’s response letter on ED’s behalf.

If the allegations are indeed true, then they confirm state capture, with Chiwenga having been complicit.

They speak to the creation of a Frankenstein’s monster through enabling Tagwirei to assume too much access, power & influence until it was too late.

On those facts, regrettably, Chiwenga’s claim to be committed to genuinely eradicating corruption through targeting Tagwirei & others would ring hollow, opportunistic & self serving.

Since those allegations were also made by ED in response to Chiwenga’s own allegations, it follows that it’s in the public interest for Chiwenga to address them.