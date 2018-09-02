Chiwenga takes over as ED jets to meet Chinese leader at Focac meeting

Constantino Chiwenga has taken over the acting role after President Emmerson Mnangagwa left Harare yesterday for Beijing to attend the Forum for China-Africa Co-operation (Focac), with Zimbabwe’s leader saying elevation of relations between the two countries to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership level paved the way for mutual economic development.

The President will join other African Heads of States and Government for the top-level meeting.

President Mnangagwa is expected to hold bilateral talks with his host, President Xi Jinping this week.

zimpapers