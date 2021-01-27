The decision had already been made. The status quo was no option. The only question left was who was going to inform the Nation. Someone said to then CDF Gen Chiwenga, “Makadzidzisa mwana, make use of him”. At this point Maj Gen SB Moyo was in Masvingo where he had been sent.

The script had been written by a Team. Minor adjustments were suggested and effected. It was also agreed that to show the unity of the armed forces on this position, a member of the Airforce had to appear with him on tv. The rest is history. RIP @MinisterSBMoyo #AnotherLevel..Nick Mangagwa..;

