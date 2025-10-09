Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has officially opened the Mine Entra in Bulawayo where he again issued a strong warning against corrupt government officials and others linked to high offices.

Key takeaways from his speech:- Mine Entra is positioned as a strategic convening for shaping Zimbabwe’s mining, engineering, and transport sectors.

  • Mining contributes 70% of export earnings, 14.5% of GDP, and supports thousands of livelihoods.

  • Mining is central to Vision 2030 and the transition from NDS1 to NDS2.

  • The Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill modernizes the sector, aligning with global best practices enforcing accountability, transparency, and corporate social responsibility.

  • It promotes development of schools, clinics, roads, and sustainable livelihoods.

  • There is a strong stance against corruption, illicit trading, and leakages with government implementing licensing transparency, regular audits, community engagement, and whistleblower protection.

  • Projects like Palm River Energy Plant and Zimplats Smelter Expansion are commended.

  • Collaboration with research institutions and adoption of geospatial mapping, artificial intelligence, and automation is urged.

  • Mining must be environmentally sustainable and community-conscious.

  • Zimbabwe aligns with Africa Mining Vision (2009) and SADC Protocol on Mining (1997), focusing on climate resilience, renewable energy, and ecosystem restoration.

  • Zimbabwe is open for business, but not for mere extraction – seeking mutual partnerships empowering citizens and protecting the environment.

  • Mine Entra is a launchpad for partnerships, investments, and policy alignment driving a mining sector beyond extraction for national renewal.