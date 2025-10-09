Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has officially opened the Mine Entra in Bulawayo where he again issued a strong warning against corrupt government officials and others linked to high offices.
He said: “There is a strong stance against corruption, illicit trading, and leakages with government implementing licensing transparency, regular audits, community engagement, and whistleblower protection.”
Key takeaways from his speech:- Mine Entra is positioned as a strategic convening for shaping Zimbabwe’s mining, engineering, and transport sectors.
- Mining contributes 70% of export earnings, 14.5% of GDP, and supports thousands of livelihoods.
Mining is central to Vision 2030 and the transition from NDS1 to NDS2.
The Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill modernizes the sector, aligning with global best practices enforcing accountability, transparency, and corporate social responsibility.
It promotes development of schools, clinics, roads, and sustainable livelihoods.
Projects like Palm River Energy Plant and Zimplats Smelter Expansion are commended.
Collaboration with research institutions and adoption of geospatial mapping, artificial intelligence, and automation is urged.
Mining must be environmentally sustainable and community-conscious.
- Zimbabwe aligns with Africa Mining Vision (2009) and SADC Protocol on Mining (1997), focusing on climate resilience, renewable energy, and ecosystem restoration.
Zimbabwe is open for business, but not for mere extraction – seeking mutual partnerships empowering citizens and protecting the environment.
Mine Entra is a launchpad for partnerships, investments, and policy alignment driving a mining sector beyond extraction for national renewal.