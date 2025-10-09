Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has officially opened the Mine Entra in Bulawayo where he again issued a strong warning against corrupt government officials and others linked to high offices.

He said: “There is a strong stance against corruption, illicit trading, and leakages with government implementing licensing transparency, regular audits, community engagement, and whistleblower protection.”

Key takeaways from his speech:- Mine Entra is positioned as a strategic convening for shaping Zimbabwe’s mining, engineering, and transport sectors.