Chiwenga speaks after reports suggest he will be Zimbabwe’s new President soon

Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga dismissed reports that there is power struggle between his camp and Mnangagwa’s saying that they were all united.

His statement comes in the wake of fresh reports suggesting that Chiwenga is positioning himself to takeover power before 2023 elections.

He went on to say that the presidency will remain uncontested and that it will lead all efforts to fix the country’s economy.

Chiwenga says there is no vacancy in the presidency as President Emmerson Mnangagwa has just won a fresh mandate from the people.

Vice President Chiwenga said those harbouring notions of taking over power should think again as the ruling party is as united as ever with President Mnangagwa at the helm.

Chiwenga told thousands of people at a thank you rally at Murombedzi Growth Point that President Mnangagwa has a fresh mandate he got from the people who voted him into office.

agencies