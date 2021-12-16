Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court where he sneaked into the courtroom via the back door, dodging public eye.

He is expected to testify in camera, in a case where he alleges that his estranged wife Mary of committing fraud, after she allegedly tried to upgrade their customary marriage by forging his signature.

Apparently, the public has been denied the opportunity to hear his side of the story, after the National Prosecuting Authority applied for him to testify in camera.

The state through the NPA said his office has to be protected, hence the need to deny the public the chance to hear him testify.

Zwnews