Vice President Constantino Chiwenga checks out sniper rifles during a visit to Indonesian state-owned arms company PT Pindad on Friday.

State news agency ANTARA said Chiwenga offered weapons and arms to modernise the Zimbabwean military.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga a retired army general is in Indonesia amid reports that Zimbabwe is in talks with with the country to buy arms.

Vice President Chiwenga, who doubles up as heath minister arrived in Jakarta on Sunday to attend a water summit which runs from May 18 to 19.

He is spending nearly a week in Indonesia, supposedly to explore cooperation in the development of public health, health services, and the pharmaceutical industry.

Indonesia state media also reports that Zimbabwe is seeking to buy arms from the Asian country.

Some Western countries suspended selling arms to Zimbabwe over human rights abuse reports.

The Harare administration stands accused of being heavy-handedness on unarmed civilians during protests.

It is feared that the country is planning to crack down on political opponents ahead of much anticipated 2023 polls.

The Zimbabwe National Army personnel were deployed and killed civilians following the 2018 elections.

Protestors were demanding immediate release of presidential election results.

