Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi says battle lines have been drawn within ZANU PF against President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s bid to secure a third term.

Mkwananzi says the ruling party has since been torn into two factions. He says Vice president Constantino Chiwenga is now regretting handing over power to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa after toppling late former leader Robert Mugabe.

“An implosion is pending in ZANU PF. On the one hand, there is Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

& his extrajudicial groupings such as FAZ, Lacoste & close family, friends & kinsmen.

“On the other hand there is the General & his groupings namely the military, ZANU PF structures & others. The battle is centred around ensuring that:

Mnangagwa doesn’t get a 3rd term That if he leaves office as he is now due to, he doesn’t impose a successor but give way to his Deputy Chiwenga.

“Both leaders are under immense pressure from their supporters & kinsmen. Chiwenga realises he made a mistake by handing power to Mnangagwa while Mnangagwa sees an opportunity to extend his rule or at least retain the throne among his kinsmen,” he says.

He says the enthical dynamic threatens to splinter the liberation movement into irreconcilable & irreparable pieces.

“In the midst of this melee, President Nelson Chamisa remains patient, focused & the only standing national leader that will unite the nation beyond enthical or any other divisionist considerations,” says Mkwananzi.

