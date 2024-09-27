Cde Never Maswerasei says Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday refused to be ferried to Nyanga in a helicopter and opted to use road instead.

Cde Maswerasei who is a former military intelligence officer says he has it on good authority that the Vice President travelled by road to Nyanga where he officially opened a government project.

“Fearing a possible 2nd chopper setup, the man-marked Vice President Constantino Chiwenga declined being ferried in a helicopter to Regina Coeli in Nyanga preferring to drive instead.

“While going by road, Chiwenga told security to fly to Nyanga & they meet there,” says Cde Maswerasei.

He adds: “Chiwenga is in Nyanga to open some new classrooms at the Regina Coeli Mission school.

“Meanwhile, the “2030 vanenge vachiripo” slogan has died a natural death all across ZANU PF structures despite Mnangagwa continuing to Nicodemusly campaign. “The vicious tide has not subsided yet.”

Zwnews