Chiwenga may not be a pushover, ED Mnangagwa warned

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

Nothing is annoying as waiting the night long, in ambush to see a rare animal that has remained constantly eluding you, then miss it when the chance finally comes; at times one ends up confused not knowing which direction to look, chasing both the shadow and the prey, such is life in politics sometimes.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa (ED) seems to be at cross roads, trying to understand and solve many problems at once, risks majoring on the minor, more so with the problems seeming to be outpacing him.

Mnangagwa is chasing two if not three or even four hares at once.

With the ZANU PF National People’s Congress rolling which he is suspected to use to destroy his deputy Constantino Chiwenga’s ambition to succeed him, ED seem to be not taking any prisoners. Recently, there have been calls by the ZANU PF Youth Assembly endorsing him as the ruling party’s candidate for the next elections set for 2023. Most recently, the party’s women’s league added its voice in his support, further pouring more cold water on Chiwenga’s ambition. While many might believe he has won the battle, others are of the notion that the battle has just began, as Chiwenga may not be a pushover.

Two factions are now at play, just like what happened prior to former president Robert Mugabe’s fall.

Meanwhile, dealing with Chiwenga is not the only problem that would be giving ED sleepiness nights, he is also devising how best to deal with Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-Alliance) president Nelson Chamisa, to the extent that ED’s allies are thinking of pegging the age limit for presidential aspirants at 52, from the current 40 years.

As if the above two is not enough, Mnangagwa is also puzzled how deal with Zimbabwe’s unyielding economy, amid lack of citizens’ trust in him some of them are already saying that Mugabe was better, as well as lack of confidence in his style of governance by both local and foreign investors.

This year, Zimbabwe is heading for a dull Christmas according to some analysts.

Some analysts have a word of advice for ED. They believe if he could gain the people’s trust by doing good, delivering on his promises, most of his problems would be automatically sorted out. If Mnangagwa manages to deal with the economy, solve the cash crisis, the rapid unemployment, punish corrupt officials, and the people are happy, even Chiwenga and Chamisa will cease to be a threat to his rule.

What made everyone to buy the idea of marching against Mugabe was because he had ruined the country’s economy. Had it not been so, no one would have joined or sanitised the coup. Mnangagwa should know that by failing to address the economic issues, he is creating more enemies to his rule.

The major reason why people are still stuck in election mode, it is because of the persisting challenges that has continued under the so-called new dispensation. For as long as ED fails to address the challenges, both Chiwenga and Chamisa will remain threats to his rule, they would both find sympathisers.

The elections, though highly disputed gave ED room to buy back the people’s hearts and trust. He has to restore the confidence that the people both local foreign had in him when he took over power from Mugabe. A lot of investors and countries promised to support the new government, however, the odds seem to be pitted against him, with all the promised support eluding him.

Political scientist Elder Mabhunu says ED could lessen the number of his ever-increasing critics by barking at the right tree.

“He just has to focus on the economy, by so doing, people would gain trust in him and confidence would be restored.

“Win people from either Chamisa or Chiwenga by doing good,” he warned.

Mabhunu added that many are feeling cheated for having had marched against Mugabe, with high hopes for a better future, only to find out that ED cannot full-fil his promises. Mabhunu said for as long as the country’s economy is on the downward spiral, people will be forced to look for alternative leadership, which could be either Chamisa or Chiwenga in this case.