“Chiwenga Is Too Sick To Act,” Oppah Muchinguri Is In Charge

Reports from within President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office indicate that while bed-ridden Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was supposed to be Acting President, Defence Minister and ZANU PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri is basically in charge.

Muchinguri-Kashiri is the one running the country while President Mnangagwa is out in neighbouring Mozambique to attend the US Africa summit that begins in Maputo on Wednesday.

“She has been left in charge. VP Chiwenga is currently very ill and unable to report for work,” said the sources to the media. “In theory VP Chiwenga is Acting President but in reality it’s the Defence Minister who has the reins.”

Second Vice President Kembo Mohadi is also reportedly not feeling well and is out of the country for medical attention.

Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by the secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

