Former Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has implied that some people have created a superhero out of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga which he says is now risking his political standing.

Mliswa was responding to a social media influencer LynneStactia

Mliswa added that he has been in politics for years and the many tricks people peddle as deep are not worth responses, pointing out that he knows how even his passport and boarding passes leaked.

Mliswa said all the Military Intelligence Department leaks are known by the system.

He alleged that people like LynneStactia have persistently created a sense of suspense and impeding doom against the VP’s alleged rivals, adding that nothing has or is going to happen.

Mliswa writes:

Your problem is that you lie too much kuti mufadze vanhu on social media.

You have created a superhero VP and now are risking his whole political standing by constantly conjuring fictitious episodes of heroism even where none are necessary all just to prop that false image.

Some of us have been in politics for years and the many tricks you peddle as deep are not worth responses. I know how even my passport and boarding passes leaked. All the MID leaks are known by the system.

You have persistently created a sense of suspense and impeding doom against the VP’s alleged rivals, but nothing has or is going to happen!

Your source lied to you about the PB and all that decorum and calmness fiction. I respect the VP but will always tell him the truth that he made a huge political blunder which now finds him under pressure from everyone who matters in the party hierarchy.

He tried to sell himself as the only one clean and untainted yet his own deals are known. The PB confronted him with facts about his corrupt deals and he tried to hide behind angry outbursts and was told to calm down and respond.

He couldn’t provide adequate answers about his proxies like Lishon Chipango at Great Dyke Investments.

The very tenders he has sought to question, as a public political stunt, where revealed to have been passed during his time overseeing Procurement in Cabinet!

The tender for the Dema Power Plant Project which had been won by an American company he went to Cabinet and pushed that it be given to Kuda!

How do you turn around from pushing these deals and accuse the same people of corruption while exonerating yourself!

He was asked about how he failed to voice his disapproval over the 2030 agenda from the first days of inception and yet is now throwing tantrums.

You should be mindful to know that the VP is on new ground as a politician while the likes of ED and the rest of that PB and CC are veteran politicians. ED has been in this game for ages and despite your hate for him, you should not underestimate him.

As I have consistently warned the VP is receiving wrong political advice that is setting him up for a cataclysmic fall. His actions have been the proverbial hyena suddenly accusing its children of smelling like goats because he wants to eat them.

What happens now when you are accused of not just carrying the same stench but actually being a goat!