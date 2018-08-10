Chiwenga in Russia with special message for Putin’s Govt

MOSCOW: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Russia, where he is expected to deliver a special message to Vladmir Putin’s government from Zimbabwe.

General(rtd) Chiwenga and his delegation arrived in Russia this Friday (today) and were welcomed by Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Russia, Ambassador Mike Nicholas Sango.

Upon arrival, Vice President Chiwenga told the ZBC News crew that he was sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deliver a special message to the Russian government.

“I am a special envoy dispatched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deliver a special message to Russia,” said Vice President Chiwenga, without elaborating.

