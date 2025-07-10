One of the most REMARKABLE attributes of ZANU PF as a Revolutionary and PEOPLE-CENTERED Party is its unmatched ability to empower young people to take charge of NATIONAL development.

In this digital era, where INFORMATION flows in real time, the Party’s developmental agenda and programs have been COMMUNICATED to the WORLD by young patriots who have boldly stepped up to tell Zimbabwe’s transformation story.

We are witnessing a new era where youth-led news desks have become the heartbeat of REVOLUTIONARY COMMUNICATION, spreading the party’s message and capturing its developmental milestones.

Today, I wish to SALUTE and CELEBRATE two distinguished young men who have excelled in telling the ZANU PF story – CDE TINO CHIBAGE and CDE C.H. MUKUNGUNUGWA.

These two comrades have been the relentless force behind the ZANU PF Midlands News Desk, capturing the DEDICATION and hard work of His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa, with UNMATCHED energy and brilliance.

They have become the custodians of the party’s IMAGE and under the mentorship of the formidable Hon. Minister Owen “Touch Bomber” Ncube, they have built a media Department that every other Province in my respective view MUST EMULATE.

I PERSONALLY rely on their daily updates for Party news and developments and am PROUD to say these two young men have done exceptionally and exceedingly well !!! They have also answered to the President’s clarion call that “Endai pa social media ipapo munovarakasha!!!”

The Midlands News Desk has indeed proven that media is a POWERFUL TOOL for mobilizing the masses, spreading the Revolutionary Party’s ideology and fostering UNITY in the Party and Country.

While I have extended a SMALL token of appreciation to them in the past, it is befitting to properly RECOGNISE these two distinguished young boys.

Subject to the kind blessings and APPROVAL of Hon. Minister Owen Ncube, I say a big CONGRATULATIONS to both Cde Chibage and Cde Mukungunugwa, please GO & SEE VICTOR at Exquisite Motors your two BRAND spanking new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 (4 X 4) are FULLY paid for and ready for COLLECTION.

Enjoy your new cars my little brother’s in Christ and let this be a REMINDER to every other young Zimbabwean that through hard work, loyalty and patriotism, the appropriate RECOGNITION will ultimately be given.

