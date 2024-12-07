Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has donated US$15000 to ailing veteran journalist Geoff Nyarota to cover media costs.

Chivayo reacted to renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s post with regards to Nyarota’s predicament.

Chivayo, who is known for his controversial business dealings, expressed his disappointment over journalists who attack the government but made an exception for Nyarota, offering US$15,000 to assist with his medical costs.

However, Chivayo lambasted Chin’ono, accusing him of using Nyarota’s health condition to attack the government.

Chivayo writes:

HONESTLY SPEAKING, I have never been , i am not and will never be a fan of journalists, ESPECIALLY those who thrive on blackmail or MALICIOUS reporting to advance selfish or personal agendas. However, after CAREFUL REFLECTION and consideration, I have decided to make the GREATEST EXCEPTION in the case of Geoff Nyarota.

Despite our differences in opinion and political affiliation, I acknowledge Geoff’s contribution as a VETERAN JOURNALIST with a remarkable career that his peers celebrate.

Please advise his wife to COLLECT the US$15,000 needed to cover his medical expenses from my lawyer, SKHUMBUZO MPOFU, at Munangati and Associates Legal Practitioners.

This is a time for COMPASSION and NOT a time to use Geoff’s DESPERATE health condition as an opportunity to attack the Government or promote divisive opinions!!!!!

It is important to acknowledge the SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS made by the SECOND REPUBLIC in healthcare, such as the installation of OVER 120 dialysis machines and numerous chemotherapy machines in public and referral hospitals.

These efforts are a testament to the strides being made to improve healthcare for ALL Zimbabweans.

Challenges exist, but let us ENCOURAGE constructive solutions rather than EXPLOIT a person’s suffering to gain POLITICAL mileage.

Beyond politics and personal opinions, let us remember that we are all HUMAN BEINGS and one big family in the eyes of the ALMIGHTY GOD who must support one another in times of need. Wishing him a speedy recovery…🙏🙏🙏