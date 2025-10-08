Controversial businessperson who is also believed to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s business front-runner Wicknell Chivayo has met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

Chivayo announced the meeting on his X handle:

RUBBING SHOULDERS WITH THE GIANTS OF AFRICA…🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼

Yesterday, I had the UTMOST PLEASURE and an EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY to meet with one of AFRICA’S most accomplished senior STATESMEN, His Excellency President BOLA AHMED TINUBU of the United Republic of NIGERIA. To engage directly with the Head of State and Government of AFRICA’S BIGGEST ECONOMY is nothing short of GRACE 🙏🏼.

This man is one of the most DECORATED politicians that AFRICA has ever seen. An astute intellectual, a seasoned UNIFIER, and indeed a wonderful FATHER FIGURE who exudes humility, warmth and an abiding sense of DUTY to his people.

To govern a Nation of over 235 MILLION people with immense diversity across RELIGION, ETHNICITY, and CULTURE, requires EXCEPTIONAL CHARACTER and rare WISDOM. President Tinubu INGENIOUSLY embodies all these qualities.

In our meeting, His Excellency spoke passionately about sustaining Nigeria’s role as Africa’s ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE while maintaining INCLUSIVE GROWTH and national UNITY. He repeatedly emphasized the “AFRICA FIRST” philosophy, which presupposes that Africa must PRIORITIZE itself, put its people FIRST, and find home-grown solutions to its own challenges.

His conviction that AFRICANS must shape and drive their own destiny resonated deeply with President E.D Mnangagwa’s VISION. It perfectly mirrors the philosophy, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”, meaning “A Nation is built and developed by its OWN PEOPLE.

This reminder reinforced my belief in the EXCEPTIONAL CAPACITY that we, as Africans, possess to BUILD THE AFRICA WE WANT, in ways that reflect our needs and our aspirations.

His Excellency articulated with surprising PRECISION Nigeria’s strategic plan towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Africa’s vision for TOTAL ELECTRIFICATION by 2030.

I was struck by his profound grasp of PROJECT FINANCING MODELS, REGIONAL TRADE opportunities, and strategies for youth empowerment. This man is truly an ENCYCLOPEDIA OF KNOWLEDGE, and articulates himself as the renowned SCHOLAR and STRATEGIST that he is 🙌🏽

Under His Excellency’s leadership, Nigeria has DOUBLED government revenue through strategic reforms which have RESTORED INVESTOR CONFIDENCE.

In my area of passion, ENERGY & POWER DEVELOPMENT, the Nigerian Government liberalized the electricity sector to States and private actors in line with emerging global trends as led by first-world POWER MARKETS.

President Tinubu is certainly driving TRANSFORMATION in Nigeria at an unprecedented rate, set to place the country as a GLOBAL LEADER economically, through admirable GOVERNANCE.

YOUR EXCELLENCY, please accept my DEEPEST GRATITUDE for affording me this rare and memorable opportunity. You are a FOUNTAIN OF WISDOM, a BEACON OF HOPE, and a true PATRIARCH of the African renaissance. May your leadership be strengthened and SHARPENED as you lead Nigeria to even greater HEIGHTS.

#Mu_NeIyali_DayaA_Nigeria🇳🇬

#Africa_First

#One_Nigeria

#President_Tinubu

#Leadership_Par_Excellence