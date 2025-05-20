Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has given Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Nehemiah Mutendi another vehicle after the first one was involved in an accident.

Posting on his X handle, Chivayo said he learnt of the misfortune via social media and saw it fit to replace the vehicle.

He writes:

WHEN GOD HAS ORDAINED IT, THE DEVIL CAN’T STOP IT…FAMBA ZION…🙏🙏🙏

A few weeks ago, I joyfully donated a brand-new 2025 Range Rover Autobiography SV and a Land Cruiser LC300 series to “HIS GRACE” BISHOP NEHEMIAH MUTENDI, in honour of his STEADFAST leadership of the Zion Christian Church and his TIRELESS dedication to God’s work.

I was deeply SADDENED to learn on social media that the driver sent to collect the Range Rover vehicle was unfortunately involved in an accident at Featherstone, causing reasonably bad damage to the whole front and left side of the vehicle.

While I have not taken time to verify every detail of this REGRETTABLE incident, it has all but confirmed that every time a GOOD DEED is done for a MAN OF GOD, the enemy will rise to frustrate, delay or destroy it.

But the DEVIL IS A LIAR, because NO WEAPON formed against the work of God will EVER prosper.

This incident , rather than discourage me , has IGNITED an even GREATER FIRE 🔥within me. Where others might see a setback and celebrate what they think is one’s DOWNFALL, I see God’s invitation to BLESS even BIGGER, even BETTER and even BOLDER.

It is on this account and out of deep reverence for His Grace, especially after witnessing the RECORD-BREAKING, spirit-filled Easter Conference at MBUNGO, that I’m thrilled to once again extend and REPLACE the Range Rover with this brand new 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ MAYBACH GL600 FACELIFT, valued at US$550 ,000.

A man of God, called and anointed such as Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, deserves the VERY BEST of luxuries without blemish, without any DENT, without compromise and without stain, just as he stands before God’s people.

On another friendly note I take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for not being able to attend this year’s EASTER CONFERENCE however that won’t STOP ME from emptying my pockets to avail HIS GRACE with another small donation towards your charity work this year.

I am currently away on vacation but on my return and at your earliest convenience please be kind enough to spare some time out of your busy schedule to allow me to come and officially handover yet another 1 million dollars to you.

“HIS GRACE ” please kindly accept this small token of my GREATEST appreciation for your continued SELFLESS sacrifice in the work of GOD and for being a dedicated SHEPHERD of those you have been called to serve.

Your vehicle is ready for collection at EXQUISITE MOTORS and I will instruct VICTOR to deliver it himself to you.

Nothing in this world, NOT EVEN the devil himself, can stop what God has purposed. I remain UNSHAKEN. I remain UNDEFEATED. I remain OBEDIENT to the voice of God, led by compassion, driven by LOVE and determined to uplift the work of God.

May the Lord continue to bless you abundantly, expand your territory and multiply the works of your hands as you teach, intercede, and provide for the underprivileged and vulnerable across our nation.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY…🙏🏼🙏