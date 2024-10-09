Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has gifted his friend Tazvi Mhaka with a brand new V8 sport car in honour of their unwavering friendship.

Few months ago, Mhaka, popularly known as Chief Jose, was forced to come out after a photo was leaked on social media, suggesting an extramarital affair with his friend Wicknell Chivayo’s wife, Sonja Madzikanda.

The viral image, shared by social media users insinuated an illicit relationship between the two couples.

Addressing the allegations head-on, Chief Jose expressed his disappointment at the baseless rumors, emphasizing their detrimental impact on families and reputations.

He said the image was photoshoped by haters to give wrong impression about him.

The generated image replaced the head of Chief Jose’s wife with the head of Chivayo’s wife, Sonja Madzikanda, to give an impression that the two were in an extramarital relationship.

Chief Jose supplied the original picture with his wife, which was taken in their house, some years ago.

He said back then, when he posed with his wife for the photo, which has since been doctored, Sonja was probably still in school.

Chivayo just posted:

THAT GLORIOUS MOMENT when you decide to honor loyalty, FRIENDSHIP , and brotherhood with the kind of gesture that shakes the ground beneath us!

THIS HALF A MILLION dollar beauty, the FACELIFT 2023 BENTLEY BEYTAGA V8 SPORT 🚙🚙🚙, now belongs to none other than the one man who has proven time and again that real friendship is not just words but action – Congratulations to you Mr JOSEPH TAZVIONA MHAKA…

This gift is a testament to the unbreakable bond we’ve shared over 32 YEARS—a brotherhood forged in FIRE, built on unwavering support, and bound by mutual respect.

This car doesn’t just symbolize wealth, it stands as a marker of the milestones we’ve crossed together.

You stood tall through the storms, when the world threw SHADE, you were the rock I leaned on. No matter what, you kept the faith, reminding me time and again what true loyalty looks like.

Real niggas like you, CHIEF J, are a rare breed—unshakeable, solid, and always keep it real. You’ve played a pivotal role in the journey to my success and building my empire and as i embrace the inevitable “BILLIONAIRE “status you are rest assured of your position in the cockpit.

I will never take for granted that when everyone else might have DOUBTED me, you doubled down and backed me with your wisdom and strength. That’s why today, I CELEBRATE YOU, my brother and my dear friend.

So here’s to you, CHIEF J my brother for life, BEST FRIEND and trusted confidant.

Enjoy this car in the same way we’ve enjoyed the VICTORIES together—grandly, unapologetically, and with heads held high. Congratulations…WELL DESERVED.