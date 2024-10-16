IMC Communications, run by Wicknell Chivayo, has now officially been issued an operating licence by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to distribute Starlink kits.

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says sources in Zimbabwe’s Information Communication Technology Ministry have confirmed the development.

This brings the number of local entities issued with Starlink licences to three, including TelOne and Aura.

Zimbabweans are able to buy Starlink kits online, but they are currently unavailable due to what Starlink called capacity saturation.

Starlink’s current message for areas like Harare on its website states: “Starlink is at capacity in your area. Order now to reserve your Starlink.

“You will receive a notification once your Starlink is ready to ship.”

Kits are selling for as much as US$900 in Harare due to the shortage caused by their unavailability on the Starlink website for Harare.

Sources at POTRAZ say that Starlink sold thousands of kits to these new Zimbabwean distributors, many that are yet to come into Zimbabwe.

Zwnews