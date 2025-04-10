Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has donate a Toyota Land Cruiser to Prophet Ian Ndlovu.

He also donated Toyota fortuner plus 100 000 USD for church completion and $50 000 for Mrs Ndlovu’s charity work.

He writes:

TRIBUTE TO A TRUE SERVANT OF GOD…

In my entire LIFETIME, I have met a FEW true PROPHETS of GOD, who remain full of HUMILITY, despite having an exceptional GIFT of prophecy, EVANGELISM and giving spiritual COUNSEL to the Nation.

Today I want to extend my DEEPEST gratitude to a MAN of GOD whose ministry has touched countless lives, PROPHET IAN NDLOVU.

Through the Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries, you have stood as a BEACON of truth, unity and PEACE in the body of CHRIST.

The importance of the CHURCH has been particularly important NOW, more than ever, in a nation often marked by UNNECESSARY political tension and polarization.

Your CONSISTENT calls for NATIONAL prayer for our Country’s LEADERSHIP, regardless of political affiliation, is a mark of political MATURITY and spiritual INTEGRITY which warrants proper recognition.

What I admire most is that you NEVER use the pulpit to sow division, but rather, you have used it to foster DIALOGUE and RECONCILIATION.

You have carried the Zimbabwean FLAG on your shoulders with pride, patriotism and DIGNITY, a reminder that God still has a plan for our GREAT nation of ZIMBABWE.

In recognition of your remarkable contribution to the BODY of CHRIST and for remaining a true SERVANT of GOD, I am pleased to extend my small TOKEN of appreciation, a brand spanking new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR for you and also a brand new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2,8d GD6 for your one and only wife MRS NDLOVU to enable her travel easily when she does her amazing charity work all over Matebeleland.

Please go to FARAMATSI MOTORS at their Club Chambers showroom, corner Nelson Mandela Avenue and 3rd Street and see FARAI. Both your cars are paid for in FULL and ready for collection.

A further donation of 100 thousand dollars towards the completion of your church and another 50 thousand dollars towards Mrs Ndlovu’s charity work will be deposited into your church bank account.

May God continue to increase your INFLUENCE and PRESERVE your Ministry. Zimbabwe is spiritually RICHER because of men of FAITH like you 🙏🙏🙏