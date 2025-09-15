Controversial bussinesperson Wicknell Chivayo has donated 10 brand-new, top-of-the-range Toyota Landcruiser ICU Ambulances, each valued at US$90,000.

He has requested that the ambulances be handed over to Government General Hospitals in each Provincial Capital, in honour of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s 82nd birthday.

He said this generous gesture will significantly strengthen the nation’s health delivery system while celebrating the President’s visionary leadership.

Meanwhile, Chivayo has also donated brand-new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR vehicles, each valued at US$190,000, to all 10 ZANU PF Provincial Chairpersons.

The vehicles are fully paid for and ready for collection.

In addition, each Chairperson will receive US$100,000 in cash, amounting to US$1 million total, to support development and empowerment initiatives within their respective provinces.

He added that this gesture highlights his commitment to grassroots leadership and provincial development.

Zwnews