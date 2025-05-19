..never apologize for making money, the world is not kind to the poor…, says Chivayo.

Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo says those who are calling him a Chigananda or a very corrupt businessperson are all correct.

Posting on his X handle, Chivayo said he doesn’t apologize for making money, adding that the world is never to the poor.

He writes:

Life becomes extremely peaceful and enjoyable when you learn to skip past VALIDATION LANE

THEM – Sir Wicky is a chigananda, a very corrupt businessman and tenderprenuer.

MY RESPONSE – yes yes indeed you are absolutely right and thank you for that compliment, have a great day then I just jump into one of my ROLLS ROYCE V12 or the full ELECTRIC one and drive off at high speed (FYI standard take of on all of them is 0 – 100 km in 4 seconds).

The next morning I’m sitting in my PRIVATE JET 🛫🛫🛫 going to have calamari & prawns for lunch in Mozambique and back in the evening…

Ini ziii hangu se munhu Mukuru…FREE YOURSELF FROM SOCIETY’S ADVICE, most of them have no idea have what they’re doing and NEVER APOLOGIZE for making money, THE WORLD IS NOT KIND TO THE POOR…

Zwnews