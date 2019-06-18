Chivayo charms Zambian President..Pictures

LUSAKA: Zimbabwean controversial business man Wicknell Chivayo has has described President Edgar Lungu as one of the one of the most amazing and kind hearted African President.

Chivayo who is known as Sir Wicknell took to social media to express his joy after meeting with President Lungu in what looks like a business meeting.

Chivayo is controversially known in Zimbabwe for having strong links with ZANU-PF with some linking his wealth to corruption.

In October last year Chivayo was discharged by the Harare High Court after the state dropped cases of fraud against him.

Chivayo said as Managing Director of Intratrek Zambia Ltd, Zambia and Zimbabwe are one and that he is equally at home in Zambia.

He posted the pictures of his meeting with President Lungu on his social media platforms and followed it up with motivational messages.

Source: Lusaka Times

