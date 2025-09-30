Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has attributed his success to a song by Zimdancehall artist Shinsoman ‘Mawaya Waya.’

Chivayo write: MONDAY MOTIVATION…MAWAYA WAYA 💵💵💸💸💰🤑

Success in life is driven by many things, be it personal AMBITION, dreams for a better FUTURE or a vow never to experience a DIFFICULT past again.

For me, music has always been a very UNIQUE source of inspiration, carrying deep words that PUSHED my determination.

About a DECADE ago, when I was still aspiring just to become a MULTI-MILLIONAIRE, I fell in love with a hit song by SHINSOMAN called Mawaya waya. This is one of the songs which shaped my desire to achieve SUCCESS against all odds.

Today, this song also moves me EMOTIONALLY, especially that part which says “kuhama dzangu dzakafa, dai vari pano vachindiona, dai vane phone ndaifona, ndichivaratidza kwangu kugona”.

Those words stir powerful MEMORIES of my late PARENTS, whom I always wish were here today 🥹🥹. I believe they would have been PROUD to see how their only son has become SUCCESSFUL, through the GRACE of God 🙏.

Artists like SHINSOMAN laid the FOUNDATION of ZIMDANCEHALL. His songs like “Hanzi Ndakupenga”, “Mama Devante”, and the hit song with the late music legend SOUL JAH LOVE, “Hatichabatika” remain timeless and continues to inspire generations. Such CREATIVITY deserves proper recognition and appreciation for the role it has played in shaping music and indeed, my own life.

So today I say a BIG congratulations to you, Mr. Romeo Antony, better known as SHINSOMAN, the DANCEHALL FATHER.

I admire how you have SUPPORTED national programs, performed at STATE events, and uplifted the YOUTH by teaching discipline and focus.

Your support of the ruling party, ZANU PF, has also not gone unnoticed. Please go and see MADZIBABA CHIPAGA at Enterprise Car Sales and collect a MERCEDES BENZ C-Class worth US$25,000, that has been FULLY paid for. You will also receive US$10,000 in cash for fuel and pocket money…uzokandawo MAWAYA WAYA 🤣🤣🤣💸💵🤑

ENJOY your new ride in STYLE my brother.