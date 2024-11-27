The South African Police, the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team has arrested two suspects, namely Joacham Chivayo (33), a Zimbabwean national, and Ayanda Brian Gungwa (20), a South African, at Helderwyk Estate for illegal gold dealing.

Approximately R15 million worth of gold was seized, the South African Criminal Justice System has confirmed the development.

At approximately 13:15 yesterday, the dedicated team executed a meticulously planned operation, leading to the successful arrests of the suspects.

The individuals were apprehended while in possession of six bars of unwrought gold, as they were attempting to find a buyer.

Both suspects have been charged with illegal possession of gold, contravening the Precious Metals Act, Act 37 of 2005.

The case has been registered at Brakpan Police Station.

The duo made their first court appearance today, 27 November 2024. They were remanded in custody.

Further investigations are underway to trace the origin of the gold and to identify any additional suspects involved in this illegal trade.

This is a significant breakthrough in the fight against illegal precious metal trading.

