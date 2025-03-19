Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa says controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo could have invited the robbers who pounced on his in-laws by publicising everything.

“This unfortunate incident is squarely on sekuru vangu Moyo who alerted everyone as to the huge amounts of money that were paid at the lobola event,” said Mliswa.

He added that Chivayo should be reprimanded by police for putting his in-laws in danger by publicising everything.

“He must be reprimanded by the police as his publicization invited robbers putting his in-laws in danger,” he said.

Chivayo who recently got married invited Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation to broadcast the ceremony and disclosed that he paid over US$70 000.

Yesterday, around 20 armed robbers reportedly pounced on Chivayo’s in-laws and stole about US$75000.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the development, saying investigations were underway.

Zwnews