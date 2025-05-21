Chitungwiza Town Council is planning to capture and euthanise all unclaimed stray dogs.

This move by the local authority is aimed at ensuring at promoting the health and safety of its residents.

Apparently, the issue of stray dogs in the country’s major cities has been an course for concern to local authorities.

Few months ago the Masvingo City Council has to consider engaging the Zimbabwe National Army to kill stray dogs in the ancient city after a record 87 residents were bitten by the dogs since the beginning of this year.

The increase in incidents of people being bitten by dogs in the city raised the spectre of a rabies outbreak, a development that alarmed city fathers.

The Council recommendation from the city’s Health, Housing and Environmental Committee to rope in the army and contain the spike in dog bites on residents.

Mayor Councillor Alec Tabe said the recommendation was vigorously debated but sent back to the Health, Housing and Environmental Committee.

“The matter (of roping army to kill stray dogs) yes was debated but it was felt that it is outside the army’s constitutional mandate to do so and the matter was subsequently sent back to committee without adoption,” said Councillor Tabe.

According to the mayor it was ideal for the city fathers to engage the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Masvingo to do the job.

However, he noted that SPCA is under-resourced for the job hence council will devise another strategy to contain the stray dogs’ menace.